Is Tapestry Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $14.6 billion, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in North America and internationally. Founded in 1941, the New York-based company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers men’s and women’s accessories, footwear, watches, fragrances, and other products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and TPR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the luxury goods industry.

While TPR shares are currently trading 19.8% below their 52-week high of $90.85, touched on Feb. 18, the stock has surged 11.6% over the past three months, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which declined 4.2% during the same period.

TPR has surged 57.4% over the past six months, outperforming $SPX's 1.3% decline. Moreover, over the past 52 weeks, TPR's 51.5% rally has outperformed $SPX's 7.4% increase.

TPR has remained above its 200-day moving average since early September and under its 50-day moving average since early March, indicating a bullish trend.

TPR shares surged 12% following its Q2 earnings release on Feb. 6. The company reported a 5% growth in its revenue, which amounted to $2.2 billion. This growth was mainly caused by a 10% growth in the company’s Coach segment. Additionally, its EPS amounted to $2, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 14.9%.

The company also raised its outlook for its revenue, which is expected to showcase a 3% growth and come in at $6.9 billion for the fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow 13 to 14% since last year and be in the range of $4.85 to $4.90.

Its rival, The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), has been in the lead over the past six months, with its shares surging 90.8%. However, it has lagged behind TPR over the past year, with its shares surging 43.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 21 analysts covering the TPR stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” The mean price target of $89.40 suggests a 22.7% upside potential from current price levels.

