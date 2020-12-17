Tapestry Migrates SAP Software Environment Onto Google Cloud - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Google Cloud announced Thursday a multi-year agreement with luxury lifestyle brands owner Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, to migrate its SAP S/4HANA software environment to the cloud as part of the modernization of its IT infrastructure to increase overall operational efficiency.

This partnership is a critical step to Tapestry's broader acceleration program and furthers the company's goal to drive growth and enhance profitability across its portfolio.

While Tapestry's three brands operate and maintain a unique brand identity and culture, the company serves as an enabling platform that enhances opportunities for each of the three brands, working to gain benefits and efficiencies across each where appropriate.

With support from Google Cloud Partner Lumen, Google Cloud and Tapestry collaborated to migrate Tapestry's SAP software environment onto Google Cloud in just three-and-a-half months to ensure it is up-and-running ahead of the holiday shopping season.

With its SAP S/4HANA suite now on Google Cloud, Tapestry is able to increase operational efficiency, allow for flexibility within the platform, and enable future innovation. Tapestry will now also have access to Google Cloud's full spectrum of solutions, including Google Cloud's Network Intelligence Center.

With Network Intelligence Center, Tapestry can now quickly resolve any connectivity issues, cut down troubleshooting time, and ultimately improve the online shopper experience.

