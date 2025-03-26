TAP or SAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Boston Beer (SAM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Molson Coors Brewing has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Boston Beer has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TAP likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SAM has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.28, while SAM has a forward P/E of 21.52. We also note that TAP has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SAM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78.

Another notable valuation metric for TAP is its P/B ratio of 0.90. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SAM has a P/B of 2.89.

These metrics, and several others, help TAP earn a Value grade of A, while SAM has been given a Value grade of D.

TAP sticks out from SAM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TAP is the better option right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.