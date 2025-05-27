Taoping Sets 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split To Satisfy Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Markets
(RTTNews) - Taoping Inc. (TAOP), a provider of cloud platform services and solutions, Tuesday announced one-for-thirty reverse stock split effective May 29.

The reverse stock split is intended to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Following the reverse stock split, the company will have about 0.89 million shares outstanding.

