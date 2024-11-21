News & Insights

Tantalus Systems Unveils Cellular Gateway for Utilities

November 21, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Tantalus Systems Holding (TSE:GRID) has released an update.

Tantalus Systems has received PTCRB certification for its TRUSense Cellular Gateway, clearing the way for its commercial deployment on cellular networks across North America. This milestone allows utilities to enhance their grid modernization efforts with improved data analytics and control capabilities. The TRUSense Gateway now offers three configurations—fiber, ethernet, and cellular—providing utilities with greater flexibility in their infrastructure management.

