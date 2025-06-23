Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Moves 7.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 157.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company announced that it had dosed the first patient in the TNG456 phase I/II study evaluating TNG456 in patients with MTAP-deleted solid tumors, with a focus on glioblastoma. The growing optimism related to the company’s set of pipeline candidates, being developed as the next generation of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -50%. Revenues are expected to be $5.79 million, down 70.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tango Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TNGX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tango Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX), closed the last trading session 1.1% lower at $53.34. Over the past month, PTGX has returned 17.5%.

Protagonist Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.53. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -6%. Protagonist Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Resources Corporation (CRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Well Corporation (AMWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QXO, Inc. (QXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.