Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Posts Positive Control-IQ Study Data

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM presented positive real-world data, showing immediate and continued benefits across a diverse group of people using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with the Control-IQ technology. The study data was presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

The data presented at the ADA comes from the ongoing real-world longitudinal study of Control-IQ Observational, an ongoing study of people using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with the Control-IQ technology.

The latest encouraging study results are likely to help Tandem Diabetes strengthen its global insulin pump business.

A Glance at Tandem Diabetes’ Presentations

The analysis of patient outcomes from an ethnically diverse group of 1,306 adults demonstrated considerable improvements in diabetes-specific quality of life, satisfaction with insulin delivery device, and reduction in diabetes-related burden over 12 months with Control-IQ technology. The data also showed that it significantly enhanced sleep quality for all participants using the system.

Moreover, the evaluation of long-term glycemic outcomes by ethnicity in adults with type 1 diabetes utilizing Control-IQ technology assessed relationships between ethnicity, baseline HbA1c, Glucose Management Indicator (GMI), and sensor Time in Range for 1,045 adults. The study reflected glycemic improvements for all participants, with Black/African American participants demonstrating a clinically relevant 0.7% overall reduction.

Further, the study, evaluating baseline HbA1c and glucose management indicators derived from sensor data from 1,107 adults using the Control-IQ technology for 12 consecutive months, displayed considerable glycemic improvements, regardless of prior therapy modality.

Significance of the Study Outcome

Per Tandem Diabetes management, the Control-IQ technology continues to be an excellent equalizer for people with insulin-intensive diabetes, with sustained positive clinical and quality-of-life improvement evidence with its use, irrespective of age, ethnicity, or prior therapy. The evidence enhances the company’s motivation to bring progress in technology to benefit people living with diabetes across the world.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in PR Newswire, the global automated insulin delivery systems market is expected to see a CAGR of 6.0% by 2027. Factors like the rising diabetic population worldwide, technological developments, several research investments in diabetes management, favorable reimbursement policies and rising awareness programs are expected to drive market growth.

Given the huge market potential, favorable data supporting Tandem’s automated insulin delivery system bears strategic prospects.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Tandem Diabetes presented real-world data at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes in Barcelona, Spain. The study data demonstrated that the use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology resulted in immediate and ongoing improvements in glycemic control, quality of life outcomes, and user-reported reduced burden of diabetes management.

In February 2022, Tandem Diabetes announced that bolus insulin dosing on the t:slim X2 insulin pump, utilizing the t:connect mobile app, has been cleared by the FDA. With the approval, the t:connect mobile app becomes the first-ever FDA-cleared smartphone application capable of initiating insulin delivery on iOS and Android operating systems.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 47.8% in a year compared with the industry's rise of 41.4%.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

