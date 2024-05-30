Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Connects Mobi Pump With Dexcom G7 Sensor

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s TNDM Mobi insulin pump with Control-IQ technology is now fully compatible with both Dexcom’s DXCM G7 and G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (“CGM”) Systems. The world’s smallest, durable, automated insulin delivery system for people living with diabetes was commercially launched in the United States earlier in February.

The availability of Tandem Mobi reflects the company’s strategic aim to provide a differentiated portfolio of durable insulin pumps, providing choice alongside new wearability options. With the latest development, Tandem Diabetes is now the only company offering people living with diabetes two insulin pump options that connect with both Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, thereby giving them more choices in their diabetes management.

Key Features of Tandem Mobi

Less than half the size of the t:slim X2 insulin pump, Mobi is small enough to fit in the coin pocket of a pair of jeans. It can be worn almost anywhere, giving users greater discretion, comfort and options for how they manage their diabetes. The system is powered by Control-IQ technology, an advanced hybrid-closed loop feature designed to help increase a user’s time in their targeted glycemic range.

Tandem Mobi connects with Dexcom G7 or Dexcom G6 to predict glucose levels 30 minutes in advance and automatically adjusts insulin, if needed, to help prevent highs and lows. Multiple real-world studies have demonstrated that Control-IQ technology results in improved time ranges overnight and during the day. Mobi is compatible with all existing Tandem Diabetes-branded infusion sets manufactured by Convatec, including a new five-inch tubing option exclusively made for the system.

In addition, Tandem Mobi is the only AID system to be fully controllable via a mobile app. Other additional features include a 200-unit insulin cartridge, water-resistant to a depth of 8 feet for up to 2 hours and modern wireless charging.



News in Detail

The miniature pump was initially available with Dexcom G6 sensor integration in the United States and now connects with G7. In late 2023, Tandem Diabetes announced that its flagship pump platform, t:slim X2, became the first AID system to feature Dexcom G7 integration. By expanding its insulin pump portfolio and extending compatibilities with CGM, the company demonstrates its commitment to providing users with choices in therapy management.

According to a TNDM representative, the company is providing more flexibility for customers with the latest integration and continues the decade-long partnership with Dexcom to bring innovative and discrete solutions to people living with diabetes. With the integration of Dexcom G7, Tandem Mobi users can also experience more time in a closed loop with G7’s 30-minute sensor warm-up time, which is faster than any other CGM in the market. They will also have additional discretion with Dexcom G7’s low-profile, all-in-one wearable.

The company will email all Tandem Mobi users in the United States over the coming weeks when their software update is available, along with instructions on how to add the new feature free of charge by remote software update. Tandem Mobi pumps pre-loaded with the updated software are presently being shipped to new customers.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global insulin delivery device market was valued at $30.8 billion (estimated) in 2023 and is likely to witness an 8.5% CAGR through 2028.

The market growth is fueled by factors like the growing prevalence of the diabetic population, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, governmental support and favorable reimbursements.

Noteworthy Developments

In January 2024, Tandem Diabetes made the milestone launch of t:slim X2 with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor for pump users in the United States. This marked the first time FreeStyle Libre technology users in the United States could experience the therapeutic benefits of a hybrid closed-loop system that helps predict and prevent high and low blood sugar.

Price Performance

In the past year, TNDM shares have surged 99.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 10%.

