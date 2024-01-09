Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and Abbott Debut New Integrated Offering

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s TNDM flagship offering, t:slim X2 insulin pump, has recently become the first automated insulin delivery (AID) system to be integrated with Abbott’s ABT latest innovation — the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor. Following this breakthrough development, the FreeStyle Libre technology users in the United States will now be able to experience the therapeutic benefits of a hybrid closed-loop system that helps predict and prevent high and low blood sugar.

The latest move signifies a step forward in Tandem Diabetes’ commitment to providing customizable solutions to help reduce the burden and create new possibilities for people living with diabetes. Back in 2019, both companies came forward to talk about their plans to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions that combine Abbott's world-leading glucose sensing technology with Tandem's insulin delivery system.

More on Abbott’s Newest CGM Technology

Abbott’s Diabetes Care division comprises the comprehensive FreeStyle Libre portfolio, which empowers people living with diabetes to have more control over their health and eases the burden of their condition by using an accurate, simple and affordable continuous glucose monitoring system. The company’s most recent addition to the portfolio is the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, which is the modified FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor cleared in 2023 by the FDA for use with AID systems.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This is the first and only Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology available in the United States, with a wear time of 15 days for both adults and children. The small and discreet FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor is also comfortable to wear and has demonstrated proven accuracy in overall glucose readings with an 8.2% MARD (Mean Absolute Relative Difference).

News in Detail

Tandem Diabetes’ leadership in AID innovation is highlighted by this milestone of launching the first insulin pump to be compatible with Abbott’s CGM technology in the United States.

The t:slim X2 connects wirelessly to the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, which sends automatic glucose readings every minute to the pump. The pump’s Control-IQ technology predicts glucose levels 30 minutes into the future, automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes based on CGM readings and can deliver automatic correction boluses (up to one per hour) to help prevent hyperglycemia. When left untreated, hyperglycemia can lead to long-term diabetes complications, such as nerve and kidney damage or disease of the eyes.

Tandem Diabetes will email instructions to all in-warranty t:slim X2 users in the United States, offering the option to add the new FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor integration at no cost via remote software update. t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with the updated software are currently being shipped to new customers.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the AID system market was valued at $749.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030.

Other Notable Highlights

Last month, Tandem Diabetes launched a new diabetes management platform for insulin pump users and healthcare providers in the United States. Tandem Source brings together the features of the company’s legacy t:connect, t:connect HCP and t:connect Portal offerings with new comprehensive data reporting in one central, scalable platform. The platform is expected to be available internationally in 2024.

Within the United States, the company also launched an updated t:slim X2 insulin pump software integrated with Dexcom G7 CGM. The new integrated offering is backed by both companies’ long partnership in advancing AID systems for people with diabetes and is being offered to more than 300,000 current t:slim X2 users.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TNDM’s shares have increased 13.5% against the industry’s fall of 6.2%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Tandem Diabetes Care currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE and DaVita DVA. While Haemonetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DaVita sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has increased 13% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have remained constant at $3.89 in 2024 and at $4.15 in 2025 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Estimates for DaVita’s 2023 earnings per share have remained constant at $8.07 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 36.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 9.6%.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 48.4%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.