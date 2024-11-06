News & Insights

Tambourah Metals Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 06, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB) announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors and the ratification of prior share and option placements. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

