Tambourah Metals Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB) announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors and the ratification of prior share and option placements. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

