News & Insights

Stocks

Tambourah Metals CEO Resigns Amid Exploration Drive

December 06, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tambourah Metals Ltd announced the resignation of CEO Maurice Matich, while the company remains committed to developing its gold and lithium projects in Western Australia. The board is evaluating future management structures and continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value. The company is advancing its exploration programs, including six new lithium projects in the Pilbara and a partnership with CSIRO.

For further insights into AU:TMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.