Tambourah Metals CEO Resigns Amid Exploration Drive

Tambourah Metals Ltd announced the resignation of CEO Maurice Matich, while the company remains committed to developing its gold and lithium projects in Western Australia. The board is evaluating future management structures and continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value. The company is advancing its exploration programs, including six new lithium projects in the Pilbara and a partnership with CSIRO.

