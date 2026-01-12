Tamboran Resources Appoints Todd Abbott As CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tamboran Resources Corp. (TBN), an oil and gas exploration and production company, on Monday said it has appointed Todd Abbott as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15.

Abbott brings more than 25 years of upstream oil and gas experience and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Seneca Resources Company.

Tamboran Resources said Chairman Richard Stoneburner will continue in the role as chairman following Abbott's appointment.

On Friday, Tamboran Resources Corp closed trading, 1.91% lesser at $26.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

