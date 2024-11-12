Tamboran Resources Advances Drilling in Beetaloo Basin

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.
Tamboran Resources has successfully completed the drilling of the Shenandoah South 2H well in the Beetaloo Basin, marking a significant achievement with the longest horizontal section in the area. Despite a mechanical issue requiring a sidetrack, the company achieved record drilling rates and remains on track to deliver key flow test results in early 2025. With a solid cash position bolstered by the sale of a US drilling rig, Tamboran is well-positioned to continue its exploration and development activities.
