Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $61.92 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $6.38 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $49.63 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.4% to $365.03 million from $426.48 million last year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.92 Mln. vs. $6.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $365.03 Mln vs. $426.48 Mln last year.

