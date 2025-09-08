Markets
TLPH

Talphera Secures Up To $29 Mln In Private Placement Led By CorMedix

September 08, 2025 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Talphera, Inc. (TLPH) entered into securities purchase agreements with CorMedix Inc. and institutional investors for a private placement that could raise up to $29 million.

The financing includes $17 million at the first closing on September 10, 2025, and $12 million in a second tranche contingent on achieving the primary endpoint in the NEPHRO CRRT study and meeting stock price conditions.

CEO Vince Angotti said the funding positions Talphera to be fully financed through a potential approval of Niyad PMA, expected in the second half of next year. He noted CorMedix's strategic investment and strong investor interest as validation of Niyad's potential as the first FDA-approved regional anticoagulant for CRRT, emphasizing growing confidence in completing the clinical study by year-end.

Under the terms, Talphera will issue common stock and pre-funded warrants priced at the market. CorMedix will also gain a 60-day exclusivity window after NEPHRO CRRT results to negotiate an acquisition of Talphera and will have the right to nominate a board member.

Proceeds will support the advancement of Talphera's programs, including Niyad. The securities are being sold in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) and Regulation D of the Securities Act, with resale registration expected to be filed within 15 days of closing.

TLPH currently trades at $0.9989 or 81.8977% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.