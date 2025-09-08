Talphera Secures Up To $29 Mln In Private Placement Led By CorMedix

(RTTNews) - Talphera, Inc. (TLPH) entered into securities purchase agreements with CorMedix Inc. and institutional investors for a private placement that could raise up to $29 million.

The financing includes $17 million at the first closing on September 10, 2025, and $12 million in a second tranche contingent on achieving the primary endpoint in the NEPHRO CRRT study and meeting stock price conditions.

CEO Vince Angotti said the funding positions Talphera to be fully financed through a potential approval of Niyad PMA, expected in the second half of next year. He noted CorMedix's strategic investment and strong investor interest as validation of Niyad's potential as the first FDA-approved regional anticoagulant for CRRT, emphasizing growing confidence in completing the clinical study by year-end.

Under the terms, Talphera will issue common stock and pre-funded warrants priced at the market. CorMedix will also gain a 60-day exclusivity window after NEPHRO CRRT results to negotiate an acquisition of Talphera and will have the right to nominate a board member.

Proceeds will support the advancement of Talphera's programs, including Niyad. The securities are being sold in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) and Regulation D of the Securities Act, with resale registration expected to be filed within 15 days of closing.

TLPH currently trades at $0.9989 or 81.8977% higher on the NasdaqCM.

