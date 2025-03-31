Talphera To Reduce Size Of NEPHRO CRRT Study To 70 Patients

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Talphera, Inc. (TLPH), Monday announced its agreement with the FDA to reduce the size of the NEPHRO CRRT study to 70 patients from the 166 previously included in the study protocol.

The company also announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors and a member of management for the sale and issuance of shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares to purchase common stock in a three-tranche private placement for potential gross proceeds of up to $14.8 million.

"We are pleased that the FDA agreed with our assessment to reduce the study size to 70 patients, which still keeps the study's primary endpoint powered at 90%," stated Vince Angotti, Talphera CEO. "This change, along with the other protocol changes to the study inclusion criteria and the addition of new sites with higher enrollment potential will support a timely completion of the study, which we are targeting by the end of the year. We are also thankful for the continued support from our existing investors, Nantahala and Rosalind, which led the private placement financing. The additional capital should support our objective of completing the study by the end of the year as we look forward to submitting our PMA early next year and a potential approval in the second half of 2026."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.