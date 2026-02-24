TALOS ENERGY INC. Q4 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - TALOS ENERGY INC. (TALO) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -$202.58 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$202.58 million, or -$1.19 per share. This compares with -$64.51 million, or -$0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TALOS ENERGY INC. reported adjusted earnings of -$76.48 million or -$0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.2% to $392.24 million from $485.19 million last year.

TALOS ENERGY INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$202.58 Mln. vs. -$64.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.19 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Revenue: $392.24 Mln vs. $485.19 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.