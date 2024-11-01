Tallinna Vesi AS Reports Mixed Q3 Financial Performance

Tallinna Vesi AS Class A ( (TVSIF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tallinna Vesi AS Class A presented to its investors.

Tallinna Vesi AS, a leading Estonian company in the water supply and wastewater treatment sector, is renowned for its commitment to sustainable water management and utilizing innovative technologies to enhance service delivery.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Tallinna Vesi AS highlighted a 3.9% increase in sales compared to the previous year, driven by a new pricing policy and continued investments in infrastructure. Despite this, the company’s net profit saw a slight decline due to increased interest costs.

The company’s sales from water services experienced mixed results, with a notable increase from private customers due to a 19% rise in tariffs, while sales to business customers saw a decline. Additionally, the company made significant progress in its investment projects, completing €33.4 million worth of investments aimed at enhancing water quality and service reliability.

Looking ahead, Tallinna Vesi AS remains focused on infrastructure investments and operational efficiency to meet its long-term strategic goals, with expectations of stable sales and continued investment in essential service areas to ensure sustainable growth.

