Talkspace (TALK) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Talkspace (NasdaqCM:TALK) has been revised to $6.63 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from the latest reported closing price of $4.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talkspace. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 15.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALK is 0.20%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.26% to 97,518K shares. The put/call ratio of TALK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 11,341K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,095K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,189K shares , representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALK by 73.38% over the last quarter.

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 5,127K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 3,930K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,968K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALK by 34.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,795K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALK by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.