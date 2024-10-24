Talkspace Shares Decline Despite Partnership With Wisdo Health

Talkspace, Inc. TALK has announced a strategic partnership with Wisdo Health, an AI-powered platform focused on social health and peer support.

This collaboration targets the mental health needs of individuals aged 65 and older, aiming to provide improved access to resources while reducing healthcare costs and addressing the rising crisis of loneliness among seniors.

Loneliness significantly increases the risk of depression and anxiety, leading to higher rates of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and primary care usage among socially isolated individuals. With approximately 40% of older adults in the United States self-identifying as lonely, this partnership is particularly timely. The U.S. Surgeon General has declared loneliness a public health crisis, noting its severe health risks, comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Likely Trend of TALK Stock Following the News

Following the news, shares of TALK lost 3.9% to $2.75 on yesterday’s closing.

Shares of TALK have risen 8.3% year to date against the industry’s 10.6% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 22.7% in the same time frame.

Talkspace offers a wide range of services, including individual, teen and couples therapy, as well as psychiatric care. Their secure platform adheres to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations, ensuring quality care for users. The recent partnership with Wisdo Health is viewed positively by investors, signaling a commitment to expanding support for mental health, especially among seniors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Significance of Talkspace’s Partnership With Wisdo Health

By teaming up with Wisdo Health, Talkspace enhances its ability to provide comprehensive mental health care tailored to the unique challenges faced by seniors. The collaboration offers Medicare Advantage plans a continuum of evidence-based care, ranging from 24/7 peer communities to therapy with licensed providers.

Wisdo Health utilizes AI precision matching technology to combat loneliness, achieving a 28% reduction in depression symptoms among users. Its platform connects members with trained peers, offers access to more than 30 moderated communities, and collects actionable clinical data for referrals to Talkspace therapy. This partnership enhances TALK's services for older adults, reinforcing its commitment to improving mental health care accessibility.

Management stated that partnering with Wisdo Health enhances its mental health care expertise for older adults and addresses the significant issue of loneliness within this population. Besides management, Wisdo Health emphasized that peer support offers a scalable, evidence-based approach to combat loneliness, enhance mental health and lower costs. He noted that the partnership with Talkspace aims to promote happier and healthier lives through meaningful connections and community support.

More News on Partnership With Wisdo Health

Talkspace is expanding its mental health services for older adults by providing in-network access through Medicare in 30 states, including New York, Texas, California, Florida and Ohio, as well as select Medicare Advantage plans.

Market Prospects Favoring TALK

Per a report in Precedence Research , the global behavioral and mental health software market size was worth $5.44 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $27 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.4%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by the rising adoption of telehealth, the rising healthcare infrastructure and an increase in mental health cases.

Recent Developments at Talkspace

Last month, Talkspace partnered with Amazon Health Services to enhance the visibility of its mental health care services on Amazon.com. As the first virtual behavioral health provider in Amazon’s program, Talkspace aims to facilitate easier access to mental health benefits, allowing users to discover and enroll in services at little or no additional cost. This partnership seeks to alleviate common barriers to care, such as affordability and provider accessibility, by informing customers about their existing benefits.

In July, Talkspace established a dedicated AI Innovation Group to enhance provider efficiency and clinical quality through ethical AI use. The initiative, developed in collaboration with Talkspace’s Clinical Quality and Compliance teams, represents a significant step in the company’s AI program.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Talkspace carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Addus HomeCare ADUS, Aveanna Healthcare ( AVAH ) and RadNet ( RDNT ). While Addus HomeCare carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aveanna Healthcare and RadNet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Addus HomeCare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ADUS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 11.5%.

Addus HomeCare shares have rallied 85.5% compared with the industry's 16.9% growth year to date.

Aveanna Healthcare's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 47.5%.

AVAH’s shares have gained 90.7% compared with the industry's 17.9% growth year to date.

RadNet’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 98.2%.

RDNT's shares have surged 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

