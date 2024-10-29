Talkspace price target raised to $3 from $2 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis raised the firm’s price target on Talkspace (TALK) to $3 from $2 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Shares were up about 19% post call after “a largely in-line 3Q print” that was outshone by positive early color on the company’s FY25 growth setup, the analyst tells investors. Management highlighted on a callback that Talkspace should see a growth reacceleration for FY25 compared to the Q4 exit rate of about 20%, the analyst noted.

