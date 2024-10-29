News & Insights

Stocks
TALK

Talkspace price target raised to $3 from $2 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis raised the firm’s price target on Talkspace (TALK) to $3 from $2 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Shares were up about 19% post call after “a largely in-line 3Q print” that was outshone by positive early color on the company’s FY25 growth setup, the analyst tells investors. Management highlighted on a callback that Talkspace should see a growth reacceleration for FY25 compared to the Q4 exit rate of about 20%, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TALK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.