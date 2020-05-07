Talking The Tanker Trade (Podcast)

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

By Daniel Shvartsman

In the most ambitious crossover event in Seeking Alpha podcast history, we turn the tables. J Mintzmyer, host of Value Investor's Edge Live and Value Investor's Edge joins Akram's Razor (author of The Razor's Edge) and me, co-hosts of The Razor's Edge podcast, to talk the tanker trade, which is on a lot of people's minds.

The weird thing, which is among what we explore here, is that tanker rates and the industry setup would seem to align with a generational shift, share prices have yet to pick up. We go over the reasons for skepticism and recorded at the beginning of a busy week for shipping sector earnings, it should provide some interesting background for people looking at this trade and the sector more generally. Check it out above, and stay tuned for a transcript soon.

2:00 minute mark - The endurance of the shipping cycle

12:00 - Mean reversion for value?

18:00 - The oil crash and commodity ETFs

22:00 - The abnormalities in this cycle

27:00 - How supply and demand have lined up

31:00 - Investor reactions

35:30 - The Macro context

46:00 - Dry bulk woes

49:30 - Talking the downside in the tanker trade

54:00 - The management and capital allocation question

58:00 - Getting down to some picks

