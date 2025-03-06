$TALK stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TALK stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,342,846 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TALK:
$TALK Insider Trading Activity
$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 138,171 shares for an estimated $427,106.
- JON R COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $214,500
- IAN JIRO HARRIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 70,100 shares for an estimated $148,566 and 0 sales.
- JOHN CHARLES REILLY (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 9,070 shares for an estimated $25,995 and 0 sales.
$TALK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 3,368,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,409,066
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 2,342,913 shares (+103.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,239,601
- TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. removed 1,932,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,039,159
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,849,931 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,716,286
- SHANNON RIVER FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,672,757 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,168,819
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 1,547,721 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,234,736
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,422,380 shares (+131.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,395,154
