Talisman Mining’s Promising Drilling Progress at Durnings South

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited has made promising progress in its drilling program at the Durnings South prospect within the Lachlan Project in NSW, with all completed drill holes successfully intersecting target zones rich in copper-gold and base metals. The ongoing exploration aims to extend the mineral-rich zones, with assay results expected within weeks. This development could potentially enhance the value of Talisman’s assets and attract investor interest.

