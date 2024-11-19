News & Insights

Stocks

Talisman Mining’s Promising Drilling Progress at Durnings South

November 19, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Talisman Mining Limited has made promising progress in its drilling program at the Durnings South prospect within the Lachlan Project in NSW, with all completed drill holes successfully intersecting target zones rich in copper-gold and base metals. The ongoing exploration aims to extend the mineral-rich zones, with assay results expected within weeks. This development could potentially enhance the value of Talisman’s assets and attract investor interest.

For further insights into AU:TLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.