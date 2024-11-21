News & Insights

Talisman Mining Sees Strong Support at 2024 AGM

November 21, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of various mandates. The results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic initiatives. This outcome may positively influence investor confidence and the company’s market performance.

