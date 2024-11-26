News & Insights

TALi Digital Advances in Cognitive Care Solutions

November 26, 2024 — 10:30 pm EST

Tali Digital (AU:TD1) has released an update.

TALi Digital Limited successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The company’s focus on enhancing cognitive attention skills through innovative digital solutions places it at the forefront of early intervention strategies for childhood conditions like ADHD and ASD. This progress reflects TALi Digital’s commitment to advancing personalized digital experiences for cognitive care.

