Talen Energy Corporation Reports Successful Clearing of 6,702 Megawatts in PJM Base Residual Auction for 2026/2027 Planning Year

Talen Energy cleared 6,702 megawatts in the PJM auction, yielding $805 million in revenues for 2026/2027.

Talen Energy Corporation announced its participation in the PJM Base Residual Auction for the 2026/2027 planning year, clearing 6,702 megawatts at a price of $329.17 per megawatt-day, which will generate approximately $805 million in capacity revenues. The planning year spans from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027. Talen, an independent power producer, operates about 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure across the U.S., including nuclear and fossil fuel sources, and is focused on delivering reliable electricity amidst the rise of data centers reliant on clean power. The company is based in Houston, Texas, and emphasizes its commitment to safe and efficient power generation.

Potential Positives

Talen Energy cleared a total of 6,702 megawatts in the PJM Base Residual Auction for the 2026/2027 planning year, indicating strong demand for its capacity.

The clearing price of $329.17 per megawatt-day translates to approximately $805 million in capacity revenues, significantly boosting financial expectations for the upcoming planning year.

Talen’s diversified power generation portfolio, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a sizable fossil fleet, positions the company to meet a variety of energy needs across U.S. power markets.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide detailed insights into the risks and uncertainties tied to their forward-looking statements may lead investors to question the company's transparency and accountability.



While the press release discusses a significant capacity clearing, it lacks context on previous performance or market conditions, which may raise concerns about sustainability or competitiveness in future auctions.



The announcement focuses on a single revenue stream from capacity auctions, which could indicate a lack of diversification in revenue sources, potentially putting the company at risk if market conditions change.

FAQ

What are Talen Energy's results from the PJM Auction for 2026/2027?

Talen Energy cleared 6,702 megawatts at a clearing price of $329.17 per megawatt-day, yielding approximately $805 million in capacity revenues.

What is the duration of the 2026/2027 planning year?

The planning year runs from June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027.

How much power infrastructure does Talen Energy operate?

Talen Energy operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure across the United States.

What types of power does Talen Energy produce?

Talen produces electricity, capacity, and ancillary services, with a generation fleet focused on nuclear and fossil power.

Where is Talen Energy headquartered?

Talen Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

$TLN Insider Trading Activity

$TLN insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 388,530 shares for an estimated $114,091,989 .

. ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.

$TLN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLN in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/28/2025

$TLN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $322.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $353.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $330.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $399.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $315.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $314.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $265.0 on 03/28/2025

HOUSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen,” “we,” or “our”) (



NASDAQ: TLN



), a leading independent power producer, today reported its results from the PJM Base Residual Auction for the 2026/2027 planning year. Talen cleared a total of 6,702 megawatts at a clearing price of $329.17 per megawatt-day across the MAAC, PPL and PSEG Locational Deliverability Areas, equating to approximately $805 million in capacity revenues for the 2026/2027 planning year. The planning year runs from June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027.







About Talen







Talen Energy (



NASDAQ: TLN



) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably and delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit



https://www.talenenergy.com/.











Investor Relations:









Sergio Castro





Vice President & Treasurer







InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com















Media:









Taryne Williams





Director, Corporate Communications







Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com













Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things, capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.



