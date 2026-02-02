Talen Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TLN

In trading on Monday, shares of Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $341.13, changing hands as low as $338.01 per share. Talen Energy Corporation shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLN's low point in its 52 week range is $158.08 per share, with $451.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $336.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.