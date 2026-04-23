TAL Swings To Profit In Q4 As Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - TAL Education Group (TAL), a Chinese learning solutions provider, on Thursday reported a return to profitability in the fourth quarter on higher revenue.

For the fourth quarter, Net income attributable to TAL was $244.8 million or $1.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL excluding share-based compensation expenses, was $254.54 million versus $7.0 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both $0.44, while non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were $0.46 and $0.45.

Quarterly revenues rose to $802.4 million from $610.24 million in the same period of the prior year.

Mr. Peng said, "As we enter fiscal year 2027, we remain focused on driving quality growth across our business lines. We will also continue to strengthen our operational execution to support long-term efficiency improvements."

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of TAL were losing 2.07 percent in pre market activity at $11.80, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.59 percent higher at $12.03

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