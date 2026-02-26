Is Taking Your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) in February a Smart Move?

Key Points

Missing RMDs could result in big penalties.

Getting your RMD done with gives you one less thing to think about.

It could, however, mean giving up some tax-advantaged gains in your retirement account.

If you have your retirement savings in a traditional IRA or 401(k), you may know that you can't just leave that money in there forever. Once you turn 73 (or later, depending on your year of birth), you're going to have to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs).

Your first RMD can be deferred to April 1 of the year after you turn 73. And all subsequent RMDs are due by Dec. 31 each year. But beyond that, there are no rules dictating when during the year you have to take your RMDs.

You could take those distributions monthly, quarterly, or in a lump sum. You can take them on Jan. 2 or Feb. 23 or June 26, and it doesn't matter to the IRS. As long as your withdrawals happen by the appropriate deadline each year, you won't face the 25% penalty missed RMDs can incur.

You may be wondering if you should take your 2026 RMD in February. Here's why that could be a good idea, and why you may want to wait.

Why it pays to act now

One benefit of taking your RMD early in the year is that you'll be able to cross an important task off your list. By taking your RMD in February, you eliminate the risk of forgetting later on and risking a penalty.

You can also base that decision on how your portfolio is doing. If it's up, it could be a good time to take your RMD rather than risk volatility that may come about later in the year.

Also, if you delayed your first RMD from last year, you only have about another month to take that withdrawal. And as we all know, there's a little matter of taxes to deal with in the coming weeks. If you take your RMD now, you can then focus on your tax return and not risk missing the April 1 deadline.

Why it pays to wait

As nice as it may be to get your RMD done with, don't forget that the longer your money sits in an IRA or 401(k), the more tax-advantaged growth it could enjoy. Plus, waiting gives you more flexibility.

In February, it may be hard to get a handle on your annual income. If, come the end of the year, you're looking at being pushed into a higher tax bracket, you could strategically do a qualified charitable distribution to avoid taxes on your RMD.

There's no right or wrong time during the year to take an RMD. So if it's on your radar in February and you decide to move forward and take that withdrawal, that's a perfectly reasonable thing to do. Waiting is fine, too, but then make sure to set a calendar reminder to take that RMD later in the year so it doesn't fall by the wayside.

