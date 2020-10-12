Markets
Takeda's Phase 3 Study Of SC Entyvio Shows Benefits Sustained In Long-term Maintenance Therapy In UC

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), on Monday, said interim analysis from its ongoing phase IIIb open-label extension study of subcutaneous Entyvio in adults with moderately to severely active Ulcerative Colitis suggest that the benefits associated with the drug are sustained during long-term maintenance therapy.

In the phase IIIb open-label extension study of Entyvio, dubbed VISIBLE OLE, following two years of maintenance therapy with subcutaneous Entyvio in Ulcerative Colitis patients, the long-term safety findings were consistent with the known safety profile of Entyvio with maintained rates of clinical remission and corticosteroid-free clinical remission.

Entyvio, in intravenous (IV) formulation, was approved by the U.S. FDA in 2014 for patients with moderate to severe UC and Crohn's disease. However, the subcutaneous formulation of Entyvio, proposed for the maintenance therapy in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis was declined approval in the U.S. last December.

In Europe, Entyvio in both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) formulations are approved as maintenance therapy to treat moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

