News & Insights

Markets
TAK

Takeda Receives FDA Approval For Ulcerative Colitis Therapy

September 27, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a subcutaneous or SC administration of Entyvio (vedolizumab) for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or UC after induction therapy with Entyvio intravenous (IV).

The company noted that Entyvio is the only FDA-Approved Ulcerative Colitis Biologic that offers the choice of Intravenous or Subcutaneous maintenance therapy.

The company expects that Entyvio SC will be available in the U.S. as a single-dose pre-filled pen (ENTYVIO Pen) by the end of October.

Takeda said it does not expect a material impact on the full year consolidated reported forecast for the year ending March 31, 2024, as a result of this approval.

Additionally, a Biologics License Application for an investigational SC administration of Entyvio for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease is currently under review by the FDA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.