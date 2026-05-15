Takeda Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) reported fiscal 2025 results that management described as solid despite pressure from generic competition to VYVANSE, while outlining a transition plan built around three expected product launches and a broader cost transformation program.

Theearnings callalso marked Christophe Weber’s final call as president and chief executive officer. Weber, who has led Takeda for 12 years, said the company has become “a focused global R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader” with global scale, a stronger portfolio and a late-stage pipeline with significant potential. CEO-elect Julie Kim is scheduled to formally become president and CEO in June.

Kim said Takeda is entering its next chapter “from a position of strength,” citing fiscal 2025 financial performance and positive late-stage data. She said the company’s near-term priorities are the launches of oveporexton, rusfertide and zasocitinib, which Takeda expects to launch over the next 12 months if approved.

Fiscal 2025 Results Reflect VYVANSE Pressure and Cost Controls

Chief Financial Officer Milano Furuta said Takeda generated core revenue of just over JPY 4.5 trillion in fiscal 2025, down 2.6% at constant exchange rates. Core operating profit was JPY 1.17 trillion, down 0.9% at constant exchange rates, as operating expense discipline helped offset the impact of VYVANSE generic erosion.

Reported operating profit rose 19.3% to JPY 408.8 billion, which Furuta attributed primarily to lower amortization and restructuring costs. Core earnings per share were JPY 517, up 3.1% at constant exchange rates, while reported EPS was JPY 122. Adjusted free cash flow was JPY 684.5 billion, after a $1.2 billion upfront payment to Innovent Biologics tied to Takeda’s oncology partnership.

Furuta said Takeda lost approximately JPY 150 billion in VYVANSE revenue during the year, but added that this headwind should be “much smaller” in fiscal 2026. He also said the company delivered more than JPY 150 billion in fiscal 2025 cost savings and about JPY 300 billion in gross annualized savings over the past two years through an enterprise-wide efficiency program.

Growth Products Mixed Across Portfolio

Takeda said its growth and launch products represented more than half of total revenue and grew 4.5% at constant exchange rates. ENTYVIO grew 4.2%, slightly below the company’s forecast, as the brand faced pricing pressure and increased competition, especially in later-line treatment settings. Furuta said Takeda expects ENTYVIO to grow around 4% at constant exchange rates again in fiscal 2026.

TAKHZYRO was roughly flat compared with the prior year, with international uptake offset by new competition in the U.S. Takeda’s plasma-derived therapies business grew 1.9% at constant exchange rates. Immunoglobulin products grew 4.1%, while albumin declined 2.1% due to lower demand in China tied to government cost containment measures, partially offset by tenders in other markets.

Other products included FRUZAQLA, which grew 14.6% at constant exchange rates, and dengue vaccine QDENGA, which grew 10.7%. Furuta said QDENGA’s growth was below forecast because of a delayed contract signing in Brazil and lower dengue outbreak incidence in certain regions compared with the prior year.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance Includes Launch Investment

For fiscal 2026, Takeda guided for a low single-digit percentage decline in revenue at constant exchange rates. On an actual basis, using assumptions of JPY 156 to the U.S. dollar and JPY 182 to the euro, the company expects revenue to rise 3% to JPY 4.64 trillion.

Takeda expects core operating profit to decline 5% to 8% at constant exchange rates, reflecting investment in launches, research and development, and technology. On an actual foreign exchange basis, core operating profit is expected to decline 1.1% to JPY 1.16 trillion. Reported operating profit is forecast to rise 2.7% to JPY 420 billion.

Furuta said adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between JPY 650 billion and JPY 750 billion, and Takeda plans to raise its annual dividend to JPY 204 per share. The company also expects to repay about JPY 500 billion of debt maturing in fiscal 2026 mainly through cash on hand and free cash flow, without refinancing through long-term debt.

Pipeline Focus Centers on Three Near-Term Launches

Kim said Takeda’s three near-term assets could become future blockbuster brands if approved. Oveporexton, an orexin agonist for narcolepsy type 1, has received FDA priority review, and Takeda is preparing for a U.S. launch in the second half of 2026. Kim said the drug could address the underlying orexin deficiency in narcolepsy type 1 and has “multi-billion dollar potential” in that market.

Rusfertide, a potential first-in-class hepcidin mimetic for polycythemia vera, also has FDA priority review. Kim said Takeda is preparing for launch in the second half of 2026 and will focus on disease awareness, patient access and leveraging its hematology expertise.

Zasocitinib is being positioned as an oral treatment for psoriasis, with commercialization planned for the first half of 2027. R&D President Andrew Plump said data presented at the American Academy of Dermatology showed rapid and durable skin clearance, improvements in quality of life and no new safety signals. He said Takeda expects to file a new drug application for psoriasis during fiscal 2026 and anticipates a fiscal 2027 filing for psoriatic arthritis.

Plump also highlighted TAK-881, a 20% facilitated subcutaneous immunoglobulin formulation for primary immunodeficiency disease. He said the product has the potential to deliver the required immunoglobulin dose in half the infusion volume compared with HYQVIA, with regulatory submissions planned this year.

Transformation Program and Leadership Transition

Takeda is launching a new transformation program tied to its updated operating model. Furuta said about 4,500 roles are expected to be affected in fiscal 2026, with restructuring costs of JPY 170 billion expected this year. The company expects more than JPY 200 billion in annualized gross savings by fiscal 2028, including JPY 100 billion in fiscal 2026, with savings reinvested into launches and pipeline programs.

Kim described Takeda’s strategy in two phases: a two- to three-year “Horizon One” focused on transforming for growth, launching the three new products, advancing late-stage assets and maintaining resilience in core brands; and “Horizon Two,” focused on growth acceleration as new products scale. During the question-and-answer session, Kim said Takeda is not yet providing growth projections beyond fiscal 2026, but expects to share more at a Capital Markets Day later this fiscal year.

Management also addressed board changes, with Kim saying Takeda is proposing Bruce Broussard, Koichiro Kimura and Paul Stoffels as new board members, subject to approval at the annual general meeting in June. She said the changes are intended to align board expertise with Takeda’s next phase of growth.

In response to analyst questions, Furuta said Takeda aims to return core operating profit to growth after fiscal 2026, depending on the uptake of new products. He also said the main driver of the company’s longer-term goal to expand core operating profit margin to the low-to-mid 30% range would be a series of successful launches from Takeda’s late-stage pipeline.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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