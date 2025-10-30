Markets

Takeda Pharma H1 Net Profit Declines; Revenue Down 6.9%

October 30, 2025 — 05:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) reported first half net profit to owners of company of 112.4 billion yen, down 40.0% from prior year. Earnings per share was 70.45 yen compared to 117.11 yen. Core operating profit was 639.2 billion yen, down 11.2%. Core EPS was 279 yen compared to 310 yen. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, revenue was 2.22 trillion yen, down 6.9% from previous year.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 97.14 yen, and revenue of 4.5 trillion yen.

