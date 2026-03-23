Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: LiveOne, Micron, Clorox in Focus

Last Friday, all three Wall Street benchmark stock indexes registered their fourth straight week of losses. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite declined 1.9%, 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

The decline was due to persistent inflation concerns and expectations that interest rates will remain elevated, alongside rising Treasury yields that pressured growth stocks. Geopolitical tensions also weighed heavily, as the escalating Iran war disrupted global energy supplies and pushed oil prices sharply higher, intensifying inflation fears and market volatility. Investors turned cautious amid uncertainty over economic growth and prolonged conflict risks.

Market volatility was further exacerbated by sector-specific weakness, particularly in technology and consumer discretionary stocks, where valuations came under scrutiny. Cautious forward guidance from companies added to investor anxiety, reinforcing the broader risk-off sentiment.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

LiveOne and Teekay Tankers Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of LiveOne, Inc. LVO have gained 27.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 6.2% decrease) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on January 19.

Another stock, Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on January 23, has returned 10.9% since then.

An equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 7.7 percentage points in the year-to-date 2026 period (through March 3rd, 2026); The Zacks Rank #1 stocks returned +6.57% through March 3rd, while the equal-weight S&P 500 index lost -1.14% of its value.

In 2025, this hypothetical equal-weight portfolio returned +17.81% vs. +10.85% for the index, while performance comparison was +22.4% vs. +13.7% in 2024. Over the preceding 10-year period (2016 through 2025), this portfolio of qual-weight Zacks Rank #1 stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by more than 7 percentage points (+18.55% vs. +11.65%).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check LiveOne’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Teekay’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



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Zacks Recommendation Upgrades TechnipFMC plc and Kubota

Shares of TechnipFMC plc FTI and Kubota Corporation KUBTY have surged 20.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.9% fall) and 3.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.4% fall), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on January 23 and January 22.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Micron, Intellia Shoot Up

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 53.1% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 27, 2016. Another Focus-List holding, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, which was added to the portfolio on March 7, 2023, has returned 36.3% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has declined 5.7% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +6.65% in 2026 (through February 28th) vs. +0.68% for the S&P 500 index and +7.06% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The portfolio returned +22.1% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Through February 28th, 2026, the portfolio’s rolling returns on a one-year, three-year, five-year, ten-year, and since 2004 have been +29.35% (vs. +17% for the S&P 500 index), +23.13% (vs. +21.81%), +14.15% (vs. +14.19%), +16.79% (vs. +15.50%) and +12.38% vs. (+10.66%), respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Hershey’s & Clorox Gain Significantly

The Hershey Company HSY, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 15.1% over the past 12 weeks. The Clorox Company CLX followed Hershey with 9% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain (SPY ETF). For 2025 as a whole, the portfolio returned -1.67% vs. +17.9% gain for the S&P 500 index.

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF). In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Starbucks and Coca-Cola Outperform Peers

Starbucks Corporation SBUX, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 10.4% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, The Coca-Cola Company KO, has climbed 7% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Starbucks’ dividend history here>>>

Check Coca-Cola’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -2.1% in 2025 Q4 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +1.6% return. For 2025, the portfolio returned -0.6% vs. +6.8% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF.

For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Monolithic Power Delivers Solid Returns

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 14.2% since January 5, 2026, against the S&P 500 Index’s 5.1% decrease.

The Top 10 portfolio retuned +10.5% in 2026 (through February 28th) vs. +0.5% for the S&P 500 index and +6.3% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +22.6% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Through the end of February 2026, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,761.6% since 2012 vs. +564.8% for the S&P 500 index and +435% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average annual return of +26.4% in the period 2012 through February 28th, 2026 vs. +13% for the S&P 500 index and +11% for the equal-weight version of the index.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.