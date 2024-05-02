Take-Two To Shut Down Roll7 And Intercept Games

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the video game publisher behind popular games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, has announced the closure of two of its subsidiaries, Intercept Games and Roll7, as part of its previously announced plan to lay off 5% of its employees by the end of 2024.

The decision to close the two studios, along with the Private Division, was made to streamline operations and focus on core business strategies, according to documentation reviewed by Bloomberg.

Intercept Games, based in Seattle, Washington, is the developer of the Kerbal Space Program, a popular game that allows players to build and launch their own spacecraft. According to the WARN Act, Take-Two is required to provide at least 60 days' notice before laying off employees in Seattle, so the layoffs of the 70 employees there are set to begin on June 28, according to Washington's Employment Security Department.

Roll7, a London-based studio best known for titles such as Ollie Ollie World and Rollerdrome, was acquired by Private Division in 2021. The closure of Private Division will not impact the development of Kerbal Space Program 2, however, as the company has stated support for the game will continue under a different structure.

The layoffs will have an impact on other Private Division staff as well, and the company is offering severance agreements to affected employees. The move comes as Take-Two is in the process of acquiring Gearbox, the developer of Borderlands, for $460 million, a deal that is expected to close in the coming months.

