Take-Two Q4 Loss Narrows Sharply

(RTTNews) - Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss, as revenues increased.

Net loss narrowed to $59.5 million, or $0.32 loss per share, from a loss of $3.73 billion, or $21.08 loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased 6.1% to $1.68 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Net bookings were broadly flat at $1.58 billion, while recurrent consumer spending grew 7% and accounted for 82% of total net bookings.

Looking ahead, Take-Two expects fiscal 2027 revenue between $7.9 billion and $8.1 billion, with net bookings projected at $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.