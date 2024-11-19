Take-Two price target raised to $208 from $182 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $208 from $182 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s recent meeting with Take-Two management reinforced its positive growth outlook, and as the company begins a multi-year shift in 2025 from investing to harvesting mode with its franchise games pipeline, a sizable step-up in bookings and EPS should occur along with significant margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Take-Two’s higher cash flow generation should also result in debt reduction and leave the company well positioned for opportunistic M&A, Roth MKM added.
