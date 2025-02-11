Take-Two Interactive's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,520, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $389,093.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $250.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Take-Two Interactive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Take-Two Interactive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $9.0 $9.0 $250.00 $88.2K 1.1K 99 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.85 $8.8 $8.8 $250.00 $80.0K 1.1K 265 TTWO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $9.1 $8.6 $8.85 $250.00 $63.7K 1.1K 173 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.5 $69.7 $70.5 $150.00 $35.2K 321 5 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.9 $33.5 $33.5 $240.00 $33.5K 24 10

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Take-Two Interactive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Take-Two Interactive Trading volume stands at 924,561, with TTWO's price down by -1.54%, positioned at $209.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. Expert Opinions on Take-Two Interactive

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $213.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

