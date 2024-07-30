Take-Two Interactive Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $181.62, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.07% increase from the previous average price target of $181.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Take-Two Interactive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $185.00 $175.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $180.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $160.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $172.00 $173.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 James Heaney Jefferies Lowers Buy $175.00 $195.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Announces Hold $154.00 - Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $160.00 $170.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Take-Two Interactive's Background

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

Take-Two Interactive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Take-Two Interactive's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -207.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -40.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -21.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

