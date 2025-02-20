News & Insights

Take-Two Interactive Software Takes Over #21 Spot From Parker Hannifin

February 20, 2025 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) has taken over the #21 spot from Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. versus Parker Hannifin Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TTWO plotted in blue; PH plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TTWO vs. PH:

TTWO,PH Relative Performance Chart

TTWO is currently trading off about 1.4%, while PH is off about 1.7% midday Thursday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
