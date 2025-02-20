Take-Two Interactive Software Takes Over #21 Spot From Parker Hannifin

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) has taken over the #21 spot from Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. versus Parker Hannifin Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TTWO plotted in blue; PH plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TTWO vs. PH:

TTWO is currently trading off about 1.4%, while PH is off about 1.7% midday Thursday.

