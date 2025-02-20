Take-Two Interactive Software Takes Over #21 Spot From Parker Hannifin

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) has taken over the #21 spot from Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. versus Parker Hannifin Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TTWO plotted in blue; PH plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TTWO vs. PH:
TTWO is currently trading off about 1.4%, while PH is off about 1.7% midday Thursday.
Favorites »
Also see:
Jim Simons Stock Picks
BIS YTD Return
Funds Holding PRRR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.