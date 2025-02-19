Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), headquartered in New York, develops, publishes, and sells interactive entertainment solutions. Valued at $38.2 billion by market cap, the company publishes games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, including action-adventure franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Max Payne, as well as diverse titles across shooter, RPG, strategy, and sports genres, such as BioShock, Civilization, NBA 2K, and WWE 2K and more.

Shares of this leading video game publisher have outperformed the broader market over the past year. TTWO has gained 41.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.5%. In 2025, TTWO stock is up 18.1%, surpassing SPX’s 4.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, TTWO’s outperformance is also apparent compared to Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 28% over the past year. Moreover, TTWO’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 14.9% gains over the same time frame.

TTWO's strong performance is driven by strong top-line growth, bolstered by the continued success of its flagship franchises, including NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2, alongside Zynga’s successful mobile titles and strong monetization in hyper-casual gaming. Additionally, the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to fuel substantial growth and generate massive player engagement.

On Feb. 6, TTWO reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 14% in the following trading session. Its loss per share came in at $0.71. The company’s revenue stood at $1.4 billion, down marginally year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in March, analysts expect TTWO’s EPS to grow 7.7% to $0.98 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering TTWO stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 20 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 18, DA Davidson gave a “Buy” rating on TTWO with a price target of $250, implying a potential upside of 15.5% from current levels.

While TTWO currently trades above its mean price target of $214.20, the Street-high price target of $240 suggests an upside potential of 10.9%.

