Take-Two Interactive Software Prices Public Offering Of 4.75 Mln Shares At $225.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4.75 million shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $225.00 per share.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 712,500 additional shares of its common stock.

The company expects net proceeds of the offering after expenses to be approximately $1.04 billion, which are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt and future acquisitions. If the underwriters exercise their option in full, the expected net proceeds of the offering after expenses would be approximately $1.19 billion.

The offering is expected to close on May 22,2025.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and BNP Paribas are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

