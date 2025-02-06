Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$125.2 million, or -$0.71 per share. This compares with -$91.6 million, or -$0.54 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $1.359 billion from $1.366 billion last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$125.2 Mln. vs. -$91.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.71 vs. -$0.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.359 Bln vs. $1.366 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.20) to $0.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,519 to $1,619 Mln Full year EPS guidance: (-$4.50) to (-$4.17) Full year revenue guidance: $5,570 to $5,670 Mln

