Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q2 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

November 06, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$133.9 million, or -$0.73 per share. This compares with -$365.5 million, or -$2.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.1% to $1.774 billion from $1.353 billion last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$133.9 Mln. vs. -$365.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.73 vs. -$2.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.774 Bln vs. $1.353 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.49) to (-$0.35) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,570 to $1,620 Mln Full year EPS guidance: (-$2.25) to (-$1.90) Full year revenue guidance: $6,380 to $6,480 Mln

