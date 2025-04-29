Take-Two Interactive Software Earnings Preview: What to Expect

New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions. Valued at $34.3 billion by market cap, the company's products are for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online, and cloud streaming services. The leading game publisher is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, May 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TTWO to report a profit of $0.69 per share on a diluted basis, up significantly from $0.07 loss per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TTWO to report EPS of $0.96, up 5.5% from $0.91 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 461.5% year over year to $5.39 in fiscal 2026.

TTWO stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 8.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 56.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 18.2% gains over the same time frame.

TTWO's success is driven by strong top-line growth from popular franchises like NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2. The upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to fuel significant growth and engagement, following the success of its predecessor as the most profitable entertainment release in history. GTA VI is anticipated to generate billions in in-game spending and propel Take-Two to new heights.

On Feb. 6, TTWO reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 14% in the following trading session. Its loss per share came in at $0.71. The company’s revenue stood at $1.4 billion, down marginally year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TTWO stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” While TTWO currently trades above its mean price target of $224.77, the Street-high price target of $270 suggests a upside potential of 19.7%.

