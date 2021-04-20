Take-Two Interactive Software Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TTWO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $175.92, changing hands as low as $175.90 per share. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $118.01 per share, with $214.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.42. The TTWO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

