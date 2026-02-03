Take-Two Interactive Reports Narrower Q4 Loss On Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) on Tuesday reported higher revenue and a narrower loss for the fourth quarter, compared with the same period last year.

Total net revenue rose to $1.70 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier, driven by stronger game revenue, which increased to $1.57 billion from $1.24 billion. Advertising revenue also edged up year over year.

Despite higher operating expenses, the company reduced its net loss to $92.9 million, or $0.50 per share, from a net loss of $125.2 million, or $0.71 per share, in the December 2024 quarter.

Loss from operations improved to $38.7 million, compared with an operating loss of $132.1 million a year earlier.

TTWO closed trading on Tuesday at $212.17, down $9.64 or 4.35 percent on the Nasdaq.

