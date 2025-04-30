Take-Two Interactive Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTWO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Take-Two Interactive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $216,442, and 8 are calls, amounting to $469,617.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $320.0 for Take-Two Interactive, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $37.1 $36.4 $37.1 $200.00 $140.9K 1.3K 54 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $12.2 $11.8 $12.2 $240.00 $61.0K 86 53 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.89 $300.00 $58.7K 13 0 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $37.0 $36.2 $36.44 $200.00 $58.3K 1.3K 70 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $175.00 $48.9K 0 172

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Take-Two Interactive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Take-Two Interactive's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,255,282, the TTWO's price is up by 0.56%, now at $232.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Take-Two Interactive

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive with a target price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for TTWO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Ascendiant Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy

