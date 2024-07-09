Take-Two Interactive Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TTWO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Take-Two Interactive. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $61,320, and 8 calls, totaling $359,240.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $200.0 for Take-Two Interactive during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Take-Two Interactive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Take-Two Interactive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Take-Two Interactive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.7 $27.6 $28.0 $150.00 $70.0K 123 33 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.0 $27.35 $29.0 $150.00 $69.6K 123 8 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.6 $13.45 $13.45 $150.00 $67.2K 5 0 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.55 $4.0 $4.38 $115.00 $61.3K 531 0 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.4 $160.00 $34.4K 19 34

About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

Present Market Standing of Take-Two Interactive Currently trading with a volume of 835,260, the TTWO's price is down by -1.65%, now at $149.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Take-Two Interactive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

